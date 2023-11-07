Cecilia “Cele” Marie Barnes (nee Montgomery) of Callaway was born in Baltimore on November 29, 1929 and went to be with her Lord on October 31, 2023at he age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim a WWII Vet and Marie (nee Hart) and three siblings: Regina Eileen Young, David Jospeh Montgomery and Jerome Lee Montgomery.

Cele moved to Calvert County in 1979 where she meet her husband, Vernon. He said it was “love at first sight”. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Dunn III, and his wife Stephanie and Michael Dunn, grand-darlings Hannah Elizabeth Harris, Claire Marie Dunn, Megan Anne Dunn, Sarah Rebeca Dunn, and a great grandson David Harris. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews who are mainly offspring of Cele’s aunt and uncle who moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan around 1955.

When Cele moved to Calvert County she went to work for Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant (now called Exelon) In 1993, she was honored to be “Employee of the Month” for her success in helping employees further their education while taking college courses herself at night eventually earning a Masters Degree from Stayer University with Honors. She left Calvert Cliffs in 2001 to take a job with a Nay Contractor until 2010 when she retired.

Cele enjoyed bluegrass music, history, bible study, and spending time with family and friends, and a good laugh now and then. For several years, she actively researched her genealogy.