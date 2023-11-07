George William Owings III, 78, of Dunkirk, Maryland passed away October 31, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1945 in Daytona Beach, FL but grew up as a Beach kid and Calvert County son. He attended Calvert High School and the University of Maryland College Park before enlisting and serving in the Vietnam War as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. During his tours, he earned the Presidential Citation, Navy Unit Commendation with Bronze Star Device, Navy-Marine Corps Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star Device. He graduated from Prince George’s Community College in 1978 with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts. He was a mortgage banker by trade but a politician by heart.

George’s political career spanned five decades. He was appointed by Governor William Donald Schaefer as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates in January 1988. He was re-elected multiple times representing District 29A then District 27B through 2004, serving as House Majority Whip from 1994 to 2004. In March 2004, Governor Robert Ehrlich appointed him as the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs. He served until January 2007 at which time he was made acting secretary by Governor Martin O’Malley until May 2007.

Following a quasi-retirement, because he was never really away from politics, George was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to once again become the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs in January 2015. He would serve this role during Governor Hogan’s two terms. It’s been said that George was made for that position and few would argue. The issues he tackled, bills proposed and passed, positions and memberships held and the people he touched and helped are almost countless. No matter his role or position, George was a public servant in the truest sense and was always working for his fellow Marylanders and Veterans.

George was preceded in death by his parents George William, Jr. and Mary Maxwell “Mary Mac” Owings, brother Claude Insley Owings II and ex-wife Louise Carroll Owings. He is survived by his son George William Owings IV, grandsons Jackson William and Emerson Patrick, his life-partner Katherine Marie Boyd, her children Michael (Robin) Holzbeierlein, Angela (Scott) Bakka, Theresa (Joshua) Shafer, and Joseph Chucci, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, his special cousin Kitty Beck Wilson and “spare son” Brian O’Donnell.

Per his request, services and interment will be private. However, a Celebration of Life is being planned and the stories of his life and political career will be shared. Donations can be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 or a Post of your choosing, and Calvert Hospice or a Hospice of your choosing.