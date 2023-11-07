Frank John Mrkva Jr., 67, of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed away November 1, 2023, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born in Takoma Park, Maryland on March 27, 1956, to the late

Frank J. Mrkva, Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Miller Mrkva. Frank graduated from DuVal High School in Lanham, MD in 1974 and married his wife of 43 years in 1980. They had two wonderful children and seven grandchildren.

Frank lived a very simple life; he was a down-to-earth no fuss kind of guy that felt no need to try to impress anyone. He always walked to the beat of his own drum. He was a man of faith who enjoyed listening to Christian music, reading his bible, and sharing his love for the Lord with anyone he came in contact with. He loved his wife unconditionally, along with his children and grandchildren, and his dog Molly. Frank was a self-proclaimed meteorologist and enjoyed collecting comic books, coins, and bird watching.

Beloved husband of D. Cheri Mrkva, father of Renee Reamy (Paul Crickenberger), and Frank John Mrkva, III (Alyssa). Grandfather of Trent Hall, Brooklyn Reamy, Trevor Reamy, Juliana Reamy, Jase Crickenberger, Frank J. Mrkva, IV, and Noa Mrkva. Brother of Marcia King (the late Bill King), and Greg Brittian (Gloria). He is also survived by his best dog friend Molly and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 8, 2023, from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral service 12 noon at the Church by the Chesapeake, 3255 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland 20676. Interment will be private.