Mother Suffers Serious Burns, Daughter Arrested After Intentionally Setting House on Fire

On Saturday, October 24, 2023, at approximately 5:47 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 5613 Carroll Street in Churchton.

The homeowner/occupant called 911 and advised that her adult daughter had set fire to her home.

The 911 caller stated she was able to get out of the house but was unsure where her daughter was.

Fire Department Units arrived to find the 911 caller in the front yard. The caller had escaped the fire through a bedroom window and was transported to a local burn center in serious but not life-threatening condition.



AACo Police and AACo Fire Investigators were able to detain and identify the suspect on the scene, where she was transported to AAMC for an emergency evaluation and admitted to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as Laurie Ann Canavan, DOB 10/18/72 (Daughter of the victim). AACo Fire Investigators were able to determine the cause of the fire to be an intentional set with the area of origin in the hallway near the bedrooms.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators filled for an Application of Charges on October 24, 2023, and a warrant was subsequently issued for the following charges: Attempted Murder 1st degree, Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree, Assualt 1st degree, Assult 2nd degree and False Imprisonment.

On Nov 2, 2023, Laurie Ann Canavan was arrested and charged. She is currently being held at the AACo Detention Center without bond.

Photos provided by the Anne Arundel County Public Information Officer.

