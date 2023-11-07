Calvert Detectives Complete “Child First” Training

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective William Freeland, Detective Ryan Gough, and Detective Thomas Buckler completed the Child First – Forensic Interviewing course.

This national standard training is focused on preparing detectives and child protective service employees with the skills, knowledge, and abilities to safely and correctly interview children who are the victims of physical and sexual abuse.

This training was sponsored by our counterparts at the Maryland Children’s Alliance.

Child First is the protocol that is used across the county by those individuals who may be required to conduct these sensitive interviews.

During this 40-hour training, detectives learn the appropriate techniques through practical evaluations and lecture.

We are proud to acknowledge that these three detectives, amongst several others, are fully trained and certified to conduct these sensitive interviews in conjunction with our partners at the Department of Social Services.