Calvert County Winter Sports Registration Now Open to County Residents

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) announces winter sports registration is now open for basketball and wrestling to Calvert County residents.

Adult basketball is open to players ages 18 and older, excluding high school students. Participants must be 18 by Dec. 31, 2023. The team registration fee is $700; registrants are responsible for forming their own teams of 10-15 players. Games are played at Northeast Community Center, located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 17. For a registration and roster form, please email [email protected].

Youth basketball registration is open now through Nov. 24, 2023, or until divisions are full. Children from fourth to 12th grade are eligible to participate. The cost for the first child is $90; each additional family member will receive a $5 discount on the registration fee. If a CCPR game jersey is needed, an additional $15 will be due the first week of practice. Early registration is encouraged as youth basketball divisions fill up quickly. Volunteer coaches for youth basketball are also needed in all grade divisions. If you are interested in coaching, please email us at [email protected] for a coaching application.

Rookie basketball registration is open to children in kindergarten to third grade to learn the fundamental skills of basketball. The program meets once weekly for eight weeks beginning Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The cost is $45 for children in kindergarten and first grade and $61 for children in second and third grade. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Youth wrestling registration is now open. Children ages 4 to 14 are eligible. Registration is $80 for the first child; each additional family member will receive a $5 discount off the registration fee. Practices will be held at Patuxent High School located at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.

Winter sports registration can be completed online or by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Registration now uses the Xplor Recreation system, which provides users an improved, mobile friendly experience when registering for CCPR activities and events. Visit www.CalvertCountymd.gov/ParksAndRecreation to view a tutorial on creating a new household account and create a new account with Xplor. Please email [email protected] with questions about winter sports registration.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.

