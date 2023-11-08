Office on Aging and Hospice of the Chesapeake Offer Inside View of Dementia

The Calvert County Office on Aging is collaborating with Hospice of the Chesapeake to host a unique opportunity for family and professional caregivers to experience the challenges and struggles of a person living with dementia.

The Dementia Live event will be held Monday, Nov. 13, from 9-11 a.m., at Hospice of the Chesapeake Burnett Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.

Using specialized equipment in a safe setting, participants will gain a heightened awareness of the challenges associated with living with dementia through this real-life simulation experience. Participants will leave with valuable tips and tools to improve communication and connection.

There is no cost to attend; however, seating is limited and preregistration is required. Please contact Lisa Caudle from the Calvert County Office on Aging to register, at 410-535-4606, ext. 8755.

Dementia Live is an innovative program designed by a team of dementia, sensitivity and awareness, and professional development experts from the nationally recognized AGE-u-cate Training Institute headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Dementia Live program is the newest tool in the powerful arena of sensitivity awareness training being used for the growing number of direct care staff, family caregivers, healthcare professionals, and college and university students. Information about Dementia Live and other training programs offered by AGE-u-cate Training Institute is available at www.AGEucate.com.