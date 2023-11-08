St. Mary’s County Government Veterans Day Operations 2023

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 10, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day.

The November 10 closure also includes:

The Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern); with no home-delivered meals

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (closed November 10 th and 11 th )

and 11 ) The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), including ADA and SSTAP.

STS will resume normal operations on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The following SMCG operations will be open on November 10th and 11th with normal hours:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

All Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and Old Jail Museum

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

Additionally, The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Town of Leonardtown invite the public to salute America’s Veterans at the Annual Veterans Day Parade & Memorial Ceremony on November 11, 2023, in Leonardtown; information available at: visitleonardtownmd.com.

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook or Twitter (X) for regular updates.