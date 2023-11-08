Impaired Leonardtown Man Arrested After Striking Building with Car in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the St. Mary’s Square located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

911 callers reported the driver appeared to be impaired and possibly injured.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the Audi sedan had struck the entrance doors to the restaurant with no injuries reported.

Firefighters determined found there were no injuries and all damage was superficial with no danger/damage to load bearing walls. All fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 15 minutes.

Police officers identified the operator of the vehicle as Joseph Lee Tapponnier age 42 of Leonardtown, who was later arrested on the scene and charged/cited with the following below.

DISPLAYING EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE(S) ISSUED BY ANY STATE

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY