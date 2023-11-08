JoAnne Sturdevant-Beach, 72, of Dares Beach, MD passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2023 in Dares Beach, MD surrounded by her husband, John (Jack) Beach, and loving family.

JoAnne was born on August 10th,1951 in Dares Beach, MD to Harry and Grace E. Sturdevant. She grew up with her 4 siblings, Patricia, Margaret, Kay, and Jeff in Dares Beach. She graduated in 1969 from Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, MD and went on to study at the University of Maryland. During her early days she developed a life-long friendship with her Bestie, Myrna Dyson, whom she loved and enjoyed spending time with throughout the entirety of her life.

Jack and JoAnne met in Sept 1994 through a mutual friend and married in 2001 and for over 25 years resided in New Smyrna Beach, FL, Ponce Inlet, FL, and Daytona Beach, FL. While living in Florida, JoAnne was the founder of the Sturdevant-Beach Insurance Agency which she led for 20+ years. She was actively involved in the Florida Home Builders Association and Volusia Building Industry Association and she was instrumental in the creation of the Florida Home Builders Insurance Agency. In 2017, JoAnne and Jack moved into the Sturdevant family home in Dares Beach, MD. She spent her summers in MD and winters in FL, enjoying retirement and visiting with family, especially her 9 grandchildren.

She was active in life on the beach in Florida and the Chesapeake Bay, being a Maryland enthusiast, enjoying crab cakes, soft shell crabs, oysters, rockfish, and collecting sharks teeth on the beaches of the Chesapeake Bay. She had the warmest heart and beautiful soul and welcomed everyone and anyone into her home. She absolutely loved continuing the family tradition of hosting the annual family crab feast reunion on the Bay, serving our infamous johnny cakes and salted mackerel the morning after, telling colorful stories about the family (of which there was not a shortage of), looking at old pictures, being the first on the dance floor, and laughing about her younger day endeavors. In her remaining year, she cherished babysitting her great nephews Claude and Rhett Mansfield, sons to Chris and Grace Mansfield.

JoAnne had a passion for great food, great wine, and even better company. Everyone who met her was touched by her playful personality and gentle, caring demeanor. She cherished being with her family and friends more than anything else in life and her family loved being with her. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband Jack Beach, children Brandon Gott, Katrina Ferreira, and Andrew Gott. Mother-in-law of Caitie Gott, Paul Ferreira, and Erin Gott. Grandmother (Mom Mom) of Drew Gott, Carmelita (Carmen) Gott, Joel Ferreira, Lucia Ferreira, Josephine (Josie) Gott, Jameson Gott, and Juliette (Juju) Gott; siblings Patricia Jewell, Margaret Thompson, Kay Hardisky (Mike), and Jeff Sturdevant (Lee). She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and great cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service 2:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt Harmony Lane, Owings, MD. Interment will be private.