Sarah Rebecca “Becky” Boone, 40, of Owings passed away peacefully on November 6, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on March 5, 1983 in Cheverly, MD to David and Toni Carter. Becky was raised in Upper Marlboro on the family farm, where she loved to play and spend time with her cousins. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and then attended Towson University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business and e-marketing. She married Michael J. Boone, Jr. on June 18, 2011, but their adventures in life started long before that, in August of 2002. Their love for each other has always been magnetic and you could never find them far apart. They made their home together in Owings, MD where she spent countless hours cultivating her elaborate gardens and designing their beautiful home. Her green thumb was unparalleled and the envy of everyone that knew her. She worked for Allen Business Machines in Clinton selling point of sale equipment to restaurants for nine years. She then started taking courses to become a real estate agent and later obtained her real estate license. Becky and her dad recently undertook a long-time dream of real estate ventures. She also helped her sister-in-law fulfill a lifelong dream of purchasing a farm. Becky cherished family above all else and was a never-ending source of support and strength for her family and friends. She particularly treasured time spent with her mother and father. Becky was the definition of a caregiver; caring for her family when they were sick, especially for her aunts, uncles, and father. Her mother and father’s care and wellbeing were her top priority. Her adoration for her dad was endless with him being her best friend.

Becky was always on the move with constant ideas and projects. She was instrumental in her husband, Mike, starting his own business and was very supportive throughout the process. Becky will be remembered as a very giving, compassionate, strong, athletic, and outgoing person. She enjoyed party planning, the beach, boating, music, collecting sneakers and training her Dobermann, Ruby.

Becky is survived by her devoted husband, Michael J. Boone, Jr., parents David and Toni Carter, aunts Ruthie Clark and Molly Carter, and uncles Joseph “Jodi” Carter and Earnest “Teddy” Carter. Also surviving are her mother-in-law Peggy Ann Boone and father-in-law Michael J. Boone, Sr. and partner Susan Starkey, sister-in-law Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Boone (Daniel Matthew Summers), best friend Kathryn Stern, godsons Kaiden and Harrison, numerous friends, cousins and extended family members, and her dog Ruby Sue.