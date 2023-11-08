Twelve of 14 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 14 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Twelve of the establishments were found to be compliant, while two businesses failed to ask an underage person for identification.

The compliance checks were conducted on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. throughout St. Mary’s County using an underage individual. The 20-year-old was wearing jeans and an athletic shirt and was informed to enter the retail store, bar, or restaurant and request to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Of the 14 businesses visited, 12 were found to be in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage individual. Two businesses failed to ask for identification and/or corroborate the individual’s age, and the person was able to purchase alcohol.

The businesses in compliance were Captain Sam’s in Bushwood, Cooks Liquor in Hollywood, DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville, Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall, Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville, Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown, Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall, New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall, Race-N In in Mechanicsville, St Mary’s Gas Station in Clements, Third Base Store in Leonardtown, and Village Liquors in Chaptico.

The two businesses found to be in violation were Big Dogs’ Paradise in Mechanicsville and Murphy’s Town & Country in Avenue.

The alcohol violation report was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.