California Man Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder Following Assault with Vehicle

Sylvester Kenneth Price, 22, of California, MD, has been charged with three counts each of Attempted First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Second-Degree Assault following his arrest for striking a pedestrian with his vehicle at approximately 11:45 a.m., on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to 43954 Main Way Road in Valley Lee, MD, for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A witness stated that Price appeared to accelerate his black Dodge Caliber sedan and drive it toward two adults, one of whom was carrying an infant; one adult male was struck by the vehicle.

After the collision, the suspect exited the vehicle and physically assaulted the pedestrian he struck with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.



The victim was later transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center due to his injuries.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case; Price was positively identified, and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Price.

He was arrested on November 3, 2023, by officers. The suspect is being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Court documents show police officers responded to the scene and met with multiple witnesses, the victim and the defendants ex-girlfriend and their shared child.

The suspect was identified as Sylvester Price, as they were in a previous relationship since 2020 and recently separated in July 2023. Due to domestic violence throughout the length of the relationship the victim had previously filed (2) protective orders against Price due to abuse.

The victim stated she was holding their child when Price struck the male victim and stated multiple times if she did not maneuver out of the way, her and the child would have been struck by the vehicle as well.

Price found out about the two victims being in a relationship and “freaked out.” Through text messages, Price appeared persistent on meeting the male victim and it was agreed upon to meet during the child

custody exchange on November 3rd, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m. Within a few seconds of Price arriving in the area, he struck the male victim with the vehicle with witnesses stating “he flew into the air” before landing in a grassy area.

Price then “jumped” out of the vehicle and began “beating and wailing” on the victim he just struck with the vehicle. A brief part of this assault was captured on video. Price then returned to his vehicle and retrieved a pair of gold brass knuckles and began assaulting the victim again. Price left the area at a high rate of speed after the male victim was able to get up and run away to a nearby residence.

Price later texted the the female victim “Snitch” and “Now you say I can’t see my son cuz poor (victims name) got a lil boo.”

