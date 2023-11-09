Hand Gun Recovered at Henry Lackey High School in Charles County

On November 7, 2023, at 8:53 a.m., school administrators at Henry Lackey High School were made aware of a student who was reportedly in possession of a handgun.

The student was contacted and the investigation revealed a handgun in their vehicle, which was in the parking lot of the school. The handgun, determined to be a “ghost gun” is an unregulated, untraceable firearm without a serial number.

A Charles County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer is investigating and the student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469. The investigation is ongoing.

