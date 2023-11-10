Police Investigating Stabbing in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

November 9, 2023

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Cherry Cove located at 21027 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. They were conscious alert and talking to medics.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.


