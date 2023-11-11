Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown!

The Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County invite the public to salute America’s Veterans at the Annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Leonardtown!

The parade steps off from St. Mary’s Ryken High School at 10 a.m., proceeds through Town and is immediately followed by a Memorial Ceremony in Leonardtown Square.

For more information contact: [email protected] or 301-475-9791.

Inclement Weather Plan:

In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled, and the Memorial Ceremony will take place inside the Leonardtown Town Hall, 22670 Washington Street in Leonardtown. The cancellation decision will be made by 8 a.m. Nov. 11, and a cancellation notice will be posted here and at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page as well as on the St. Mary’s County Government website.

Road Closures:

Washington Street and Fenwick Street leading into downtown Leonardtown will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until noon. Downtown parking and through traffic will be limited to areas accessible from Lawrence Avenue for residents, business owners and employees only.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control and parade volunteers will assist with parking and street detours.

​Parking Information:

Parade Participants, please note the following:

Parade vehicles, including buses, floats, cars, trucks and motorcycles, should report directly to the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken High School between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. All parade vehicles – except emergency vehicles – should be parked by 8 a.m.

Marching groups and other parade participants should park at Leonardtown Middle School between 7:45 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The last shuttle leaves from the Middle School to Ryken at 9:00 a.m.

Parents are asked to refrain from dropping their children at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, along the roadside or at the intersection for safety reasons.

Parking for Spectators:

Spectators should park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center, the College of Southern Maryland, or the Garvey Senior Center/Leonardtown Library Lots. At the Governmental Center, spectators should use the lots adjacent to the Carter State Office Building (23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown).

As noted above, Washington Street and Fenwick Street leading into downtown Leonardtown will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until noon. Downtown parking and through traffic will be limited to areas accessible from Lawrence Avenue for residents, business owners and employees only. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control and parade volunteers will assist with parking and street detours.

Handicapped Parking:

Spectators requiring handicapped parking may take Washington Street and (upon showing proof of a handicapped sticker or need) will be allowed to park in the public lot beside the Hair Company or Lawrence Avenue to be directed to designated handicap parking.