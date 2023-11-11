Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy Raffle Contest to Help Pay for New HVAC System

To Whom It May Concern:

Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy, LHJNA, is soliciting for monetary donations to help pay for a new HVAC system for the school. We have procured quotes and the goal is to raise $50,000. We would appreciate any monetary donation that you or your company is willing to donate and because we are a 501(c)(3) this donation is a tax write-off. Our school was the first school in St. Mary’s County to have central air conditioning in 1967. We are still using the same system today.

Most classrooms are utilizing donated window air conditioning units, as the original units no longer work. LHJNA also hosts multiple events throughout the year to help raise money for the school. We currently have a limited raffle and are selling 300 tickets at $100 apiece with a grand prize of $10,000

Please reach out to [email protected] if you would like to purchase any tickets or have any questions.

The drawing will be held once all of the tickets are sold. LHJNA is a small, private secondary school that continues to grow and strengthen due to the generosity from our local community. We provide a true service to the tri-county area youth and with your donation, we can continue with our mission. We have worked with many families within our community through a quality and personalized educational program since 1909.

There is such a growing need in this area for a school program such as LHJNA. We provide a less chaotic, more disciplined, and are able to create individualized programs for the students.

Our goal is to improve the quality of our program each school year and your donation will help us achieve this goal. We pride ourselves on creating a nurturing environment with high moral and ethical standards. Our students participate in a rigorous program that focuses on each student creating personal goals and enhancing personal standards.

Without a doubt, the military program is what makes us unique and creates the perfect educational environment to focus on student goals and standards. This donation will be put to great use to ensure our educational environment continues! Your donation will make a true difference in our students’ educational and military environment.

Thank you in advance for your support!

We are a 501(c)(3) corporation. Our FIN is 52-0957133.

Please contact our Events Coordinator with any questions at [email protected] or 301-475-

8029.

Sincerely, Sarah Green, LHJNA Headmistress.

