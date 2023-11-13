Care Net Clergy Cycle a Huge Success with Over $40,000 Raised!

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland (Care Net SoMD) held its third annual Clergy Cycle on October 21st, 2023.

On the chilly October morning, clergy members from St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties cycled 22 miles on Three Notch Trail to support the ministry of Care Net SoMD.

Clergy Cycle is not a race, but rather a fun ride at the participant’s own pace. Beginning at John V. Baggett Park, participants ride 11 miles each direction, for a 22-mile total ride. Most clergy rode together on Saturday, October 21st; with a few riding at alternate times due to schedule conflicts.

Parishioners and congregation members supported their clergy by donating dollars per mile.

In additional to the cyclists, Clergy Cycle was also sponsored by several Southern Maryland businesses.

The following businesses provided funds or services in support of this year’s event: Barefoot Graphics, Chick-Fil-A First Colony Square, Choporis Crispell Team Century 21 New Millenium, and New Life Builders.

The entire event was a huge success, raising over $43,000 to support the work of Care Net SoMD!

The following churches participated in this year’s event: Bridgeway Community Church (Pastor Bear Clifton), Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (Elder Stuart Asp); Faith Bible Church (Alternate Fundraiser: Hair Cut Challenge); Grace and Peace Presbyterian Church (Pastor Damon Young); Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Father Marco Schad, Deacon Juan Ortiz, and Deacon Ronnie Chavez); Lexington Park Baptist Church (Pastor Chris McCombs); Libertad Baptist Church (Pastor Nestor Lizama); Living Word Community Church (Pastor Jim Wickham); NAS Patuxent River Base Chapel (Chaplain Israel Alvarado); Our Father’s House (Pastor Jay Patterson, and Elder Tim Frink); Our Lady Star of the Sea (Father Bob Kilner); Patuxent Presbyterian Church (Pastor Matt Pooley, and Pastor Jim Osterhouse); Real Life Wesleyan Church (Pastor Allie Hand); Relevant Church (Pastor Mark White); SouthPoint (Pastor Kyle Squire); Saint Aloysius Gonzaga (Father David Beaubien); St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church (Deacon Ken Scheiber); St. George Catholic Church (Father Paul Nguyen); and Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck (Father John Nguyen).

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland comes alongside women as they are making life-altering decisions, letting them know that someone cares about them and values them. We offer support, a listening ear, accurate medical information, and practical help. For more information about how you can get involved with the ministry of Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland, visit www.friendsofcarenetsomd.org. Women who think they might be pregnant can contact us for pregnancy testing and support by visiting www.carenetsomd.org.

