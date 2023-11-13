Prince George’s County Police Investigating Multiple Seperate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. The deceased pedestrian is identified as 46-year-old Mitchel Feaster 2nd of Temple Hills

On November 9, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the 4900 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the drivers of an SUV and a pickup truck both struck the pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Saint Barnabas Road.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The two involved drivers remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to an investigator is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0066671.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal collision that occurred Monday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased rider is 27-year-old Mario Alemendarez of Hyattsville.



At approximately 6:25 pm, officers with the Bladensburg Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Annapolis Road where they located the decedent suffering from trauma.

He was transported to a hospital where he died on November 8, 2023.

The preliminary investigation revealed Alemendarez was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road on a dirt bike and the driver of the involved pickup truck was traveling westbound. T

he pickup truck and dirt bike collided when the truck’s driver attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot. The involved driver remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0066175.