Former Chopticon High School Safety and Security Assistant Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that following a two-day bench trial, Davon Natrell Stewart, 22, was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

The sexual abuse of a minor, who was enrolled as a student, occurred while Mr. Stewart was employed by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools as a Safety and Security Assistant at Chopticon High School.

“The remarkable courage and bravery of this young survivor throughout the investigation and trial means that Mr. Stewart will finally be held accountable for his actions,” said State’s Attorney Sterling. “Schools should be a safe space for our children, without anxiety or fear of abuse. Mr. Stewart’s use of his position to exploit a minor child and violate that safe space is especially heinous. I’m hopeful that the conviction in this case will allow the victim and the victim’s family the ability to begin healing from his actions and deliver a sense of justice.”

Mr. Stewart faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and will be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.

He will remain held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.