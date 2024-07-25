UPDATE: Former Chopticon High School Safety and Security Assistant Sentenced to 15 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

7/24/2024: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Davon Natrell Stewart, 23, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and placed on the sex offender registry for life.

Stewart was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor after a two-day bench trial in November 2023 for an incident involving a Chopticon High School student.

The offense occurred during the 2022-2023 academic school year while Stewart was employed with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools as a Safety and Security Assistant. The victim was a student enrolled at the same school.

“The Defendant abused his position of trust by using his authority to commit a sex offense on a child who was a student in the school he was supposed to serve and protect,” State’s Attorney Sterling said. “The exploitation of his position is deplorable—especially in a school, a place where children should always feel safe to grow and learn.”

Although the Maryland Sentencing Guideline range calls for a sentence between five and 10 years in prison, the State requested the Court to go above the guideline range. The State advocated for a sentence of 25 years, which is the maximum sentence for this offense, with 15 years of active incarceration to serve. The State further requested Stewart be placed on the sexual offender registry for Life.

The Court sentenced Stewart to 15 years in prison with five years of active incarceration and ordered him to register as a sexual offender for Life.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.



