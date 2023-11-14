Calvert County Public Schools Introduces Innovative Career Advising Program Aligned with Maryland’s Blueprint for the Future

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) is proud to announce the launch of an innovative career advising program designed to align with the State’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

In partnership with the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board, CCPS’ transformative initiative empowers middle and high school students by providing dedicated career advisors who teach career and exploration skills, ultimately providing students the necessary foundation for individualized academic and career readiness.

“This program transforms our schools into career-curious spaces, fostering the development of each student’s unique career identity,” explained CCPS Career and Technology Academy Principal Carrie Akins, who oversees career and technical education for the school district.



“Beyond career fairs and classroom guest speakers, our integrated foundational approach builds relationships with students and provides ongoing, personalized career conversations with all secondary students, ensuring they graduate with the necessary skills to evaluate options and create a career pathway for their future,” continued Akins.

Director of the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board Ruthy Davis said, “As a crucial partner in the realization of the college and career readiness pillar of the Maryland Blueprint, we provide school districts with valuable resources, partnerships, and expertise to help students prepare for a successful transition into college and careers.”

CCPS’ career advising program is centered around recently created career advisors in each of the middle and high schools. The school district’s career advisors are working together to share ideas and activities to ensure collaboration with all students.

“As a career advisor, I work with students to help them gain a better understanding of themselves through career focused discussions, explorations, and activities. The goal is for students to gain skills to equip them to make career preparations and decisions,” said Plum Point Middle School Career Advisor Nikki Phillips.

To begin connecting with students, CCPS career advisors are meeting with students individually as well as speaking with them in the classroom setting. “We are going to students versus waiting for them to come by the counseling office,” continued Phillips. Career discussions and activities designed to engage students will be conducted throughout the school year.

“Our program provides students with the confidence and knowledge to aid them in understanding and shaping their career aspirations, which ultimately guides them towards gainful employment,” said Plum Point Middle School Principal Danielle Swann.

All of the CCPS career counselors meet frequently to ensure that language and strategies are consistently shared at the middle schools to ensure continuity as the student moves to high school.

In addition to aligning with the State’s Blueprint for Maryland; CCPS’ career advising framework also reinforces the School District’s core support strategies of Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, and Responsible Decision Making.