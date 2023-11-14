Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback on Outdoor Lighting, Parking, Landscaping

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process.

Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings, to have a voice in shaping local development and land use policies and actively contribute to the well-being and future of the community.

The next phase of events will receive and consider feedback and recommendations from residents on the following articles:

Article 26 – Outdoor Lighting (view draft Article 26): The county’s outdoor lighting regulations prioritize safety and preservation of its character, emphasizing dark sky-friendly lighting and setting standards for illumination, luminaire design and glare control. The proposed ordinance encourages responsible outdoor lighting practices, allowing modifications based on specific conditions and permitting post-installation inspections to ensure compliance.

Article 27 – Parking (view draft Article 27): This article provides comprehensive regulations on off-street parking and loading facilities. The ordinance covers a wide range of aspects, including dimensions, design and requirements for electric vehicle charging stations, shared parking and restrictions on commercial and recreational vehicle parking. These guidelines aim to ensure efficient and safe parking practices in the county.

Article 28 – Landscaping (view draft Article 28): This article provides guidance for landscaping in both residential and nonresidential developments to enhance aesthetics, preserve character and delineate spaces. Guidelines include planting standards, species diversity, stormwater management integration and buffer areas between different land uses. The ordinance emphasizes the importance of maintenance, including a one-year plant material bond, and highlights requirements for parking lot interior landscaping, foundation plantings, screening and preservation of monument trees, or trees that are protected and preserved due to their size, age, species, or ecological and cultural importance.

The public comment period will be open Friday, Nov. 10, through Friday, Dec. 1. Comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Public Forum, Nov. 16: A public forum will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m. During the forum with zoning staff, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The public may attend in-person or virtually through Zoom by calling 888-475-4499, enter meeting ID 870 4870 1285 and passcode “#.”

Joint Work Session, Dec. 13: A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick.

The schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022). For questions or further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or by email at [email protected], or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at [email protected].