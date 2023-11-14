Amish Quilt Auction at Grove Farm Lane in Mechanicsville – 11/18/2023

November 14, 2023

Amish Quilt Auction @ Grove Farm Lane

37689 Grove Farm Lane
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Nov 18
9:00 AM to 9:30 AM

Experience a St. Mary’s County tradition that dates back to the first Amish settlers at the 2023 Amish Quilt Auction! Engage with the Amish community and browse the extraordinary hand-stitched quilts with intricate patterns and details that evoke a sense of awe.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. Enjoy shopping from other Amish-made items for sale including wine racks, rocking chairs, birdhouses, cutting boards, and more! Hungry? There’s plenty of food, including baked goods and their locally-legendary chicken soup.

The Amish community in St. Mary’s County encompasses about 350 families. Proceeds from this event support the community’s medical expenses and schools. Cash and checks are accepted at this event.

