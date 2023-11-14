Roadway Opened for the Extension of FDR Blvd in California, MD

November 14, 2023

The roadway opening for the extension of FDR Blvd (Phase 3A) is scheduled to open today around 3:30 p.m..

Please drive with caution and yield at the new roundabout intersections.

This FDR extension is located between MD 237-Chancellors Run Rd and Buck Hewitt Rd.


This entry was posted on November 14, 2023 at 10:15 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.