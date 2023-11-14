Roadway Opened for the Extension of FDR Blvd in California, MD
The roadway opening for the extension of FDR Blvd (Phase 3A) is scheduled to open today around 3:30 p.m..
Please drive with caution and yield at the new roundabout intersections.
This FDR extension is located between MD 237-Chancellors Run Rd and Buck Hewitt Rd.
