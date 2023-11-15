St. Mary’s Ryken Student-Athletes Signed National Letters of Intent

On Wednesday, November 8, three St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes committed to play their sport at the collegiate level.

The students’ accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff and students.

Congratulations to the following students!

Dominic Dorwart

Mackenzie Gorczyca

Cole Kingsbury

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes’ families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics.

Congratulations, Knights!

