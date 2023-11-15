Shed Destroyed and House Damaged After Waldorf Fire, Investigation Ongoing

November 15, 2023

On November 8, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., firefighters responded to 2119 Marbella Drive in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a shed on fire with extension to the nearby house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

The owner/occupants were identified as Posey, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $10,000.00

Investigation into the cause is ongoing and the area of origin was determined to be the shed.

The occupant was alerted to the fire by a neighbor and was able to safely evacuate the home with no injuries being reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.




