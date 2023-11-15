Police Investigating Student Assaulted at John Hanson Middle School, Two of Three Suspects Cannot be Charged

On November 14, 2023, at 8:27 a.m., three students at John Hanson Middle School assaulted another student who was entering the school during school arrival.

The students were separated and the injured student was seen by a school nurse.

In accordance with MD law, two of the students cannot be charged due to their age; however, they face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Charges are pending against the third student who is of age to be charged as a juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282 ext. 0499. The investigation is ongoing.