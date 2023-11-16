Honoring a Hero: Randy Smith Recognized by Calvert County NAACP for Exceptional Community Service

By FREMS Division Erin Ward, November 15, 2023 – Surrounded by friends, family, and community leaders on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Randy Smith received the prestigious Malcolm Funn Community Service Award at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Calvert Branch Freedom Fund Luncheon.

This accolade reflects Randy’s remarkable contributions and steadfast commitment to the community, symbolizing deep appreciation for his tireless efforts in positively impacting the lives of those he serves.

With over 45 years of dedicated service, Randy Smith has held esteemed positions, including founding charter member, first African American President, Vice President, & Assistant Chief of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department. He has also served as Past President and Vice President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.



His leadership in shaping the fire service and ensuring community safety has garnered recognition from the African American Fire Fighters Historical Society. Notably, he was inducted into the Maryland State Firemen’s Association’s Hall of Fame in 2022, an honor reserved for only 10 members of volunteer fire, rescue, or EMS departments each year.

Randy’s commitment extends beyond Calvert County. Through his involvement with the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association, he has been a vital link between Calvert County and the State of Maryland. His roles on the Legislation, Nominations, and Safety Committees, along with representing Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties on the Maryland State Firemen’s Association’s Executive Committee, showcase his dedication. Actively participating in numerous outreach programs, educational initiatives, community events, and collaborating with legislators, Randy tirelessly works to strengthen the bonds of volunteers and the communities they serve.

The NAACP Calvert Branch’s recognition of Randy Smith not only honors an individual but also underscores the strength and unity that emerges when individuals come together for a common cause. It serves as a powerful reminder that, when united, incredible things happen, contributing to the betterment of our community and beyond.

Calvert County Fire-Rescue-EMS extends heartfelt congratulations to Randy Smith on this well-deserved honor, acknowledging his outstanding service and dedication to our community.

