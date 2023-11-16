22nd Annual Silent Angel Memorial to be held Sunday, December 3, 2023

In a poignant commemoration of lives lost to homicide, community members are cordially invited to participate in the 22nd Annual Silent Angel Memorial hosted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 6 p.m., at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 South Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD.

The Silent Angel Memorial was founded in 2002 by Ms. Bildman following the loss of her son and is an annual tribute to the individuals in St. Mary’s County who have fallen victim to acts of homicide.

During the annual ceremony, ornaments are placed on a Christmas Tree and the names of St. Mary’s County homicide victims are announced.

Each ornament displays the name, date of birth, and the date each victim became a “silent angel.”

Following the ceremony, the decorated tree will be placed in the lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office until the first week of January.

For more information or to extend your support to this meaningful event, please reach out to Madisyn Absher at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1971, or email at [email protected].