St. Mary’s County Museums to Host Free Family Holiday Events & Exhibits





St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, which oversees Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum is pleased to present special events and exhibits during the holiday season at each historic site.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

Holiday Family Open House (Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Kick off the holiday season with family activities, refreshments, and more! Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Museum Store. Admission is free for the day.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit Opening Event (Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) The museum will offer fun for the entire family, including kids’ activities, music, refreshments, and much more. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girls, and more! Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a wide variety of unique and local items inside the Museum Store. Admission is free for the day.

Old Jail Museum

First Friday in Leonardtown & Daily (December 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., or daily from 10 – 5 p.m.) Come take a tour of this fascinating historic site or shop at the Museum Store for a variety of unique gifts. Admission is free.

November 26, 2023, is also Museum Store Sunday at all three museum sites: Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown. Our museums join over 700 museum stores to offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite St. Mary’s County museums. Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in our one-of-a-kind stores, showcasing a broad assortment of unique, mission-specific gifts. From books to jewelry, to children’s products, to home accessories, and offerings by local artisans and authors, there is something for everyone. Shop knowing you are supporting the museum mission and programs! If you cannot make it to any shop during the month, you can shop at the online Friends Museum Store 24/7, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site/.

At the stores and online, you can pick up the 2023 Friends Christmas ornament. This special edition ornament features the unique stained-glass window at St. Clement’s Island Museum which depicts the Ark and the Dove. Each year, the Museum Store designs a new ornament as the Friends’ collectible ornament. Ornaments featuring the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, Piney Point Lighthouse with Keeper’s Quarters, Old Jail Museum, Blackistone Lighthouse, Fresnel Lens, and Moll Dyer are also available.

For more information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, follow the Museum Division pages on social media at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, and Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum