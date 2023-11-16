MDOT Officials Meet with Calvert County Officials as Part of Statewide Transportation Tour

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation met today with Calvert County officials to discuss the department’s six-year Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program.

The plan calls for a $21.2 billion, six-year investment to create a safer, cleaner, efficient and accessible transportation system connecting Marylanders to jobs, schools, recreation, health care and services.

“Delivering safe, reliable, equitable and sustainable transportation is critical to Maryland’s economic health and the vibrancy of neighborhoods across the state. This Draft CTP is inspired by that mission,” said Secretary Wiedefeld. “We know there are challenges ahead, and we are committed to fiscal responsibility and collaboration with local communities, stakeholders and elected officials as we deliver the transportation network Marylanders need and deserve.”



The Draft Consolidated Transportation Program includes funding to maintain existing transportation facilities, expand transit opportunities, invest in Maryland’s economy and support the state’s long-term goals for mobility, safety, equity, environmental stewardship and economic growth. To view the full Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to ctp.maryland.gov

The program allocates funding for electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as investment in the transition to zero-emission transit buses and other carbon reduction and resiliency programs, establishing Maryland as national leader in addressing climate goals.

The program also includes funding to promote Transit-Oriented Development to spur economic growth in transit corridors, and for projects to support Complete Streets – an initiative to make Maryland’s roadways safer and more accessible for all users, and help reduce the number of roadway fatalities and injuries.

The program outlines investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The plan also includes an additional $2.7 billion investment planned by the Maryland Transportation Authority. Receiving no funds from the Transportation Trust Fund, the Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are fully financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues.

In addition to Secretary Wiedefeld, officials attending Tuesday’s meeting included State Highway Administrator William Pines; Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer; Maryland Transit Administration Local Transit Support Director Travis Johnston; Maryland Aviation Administration Regional Aviation Director Ashish Solanki; and Maryland Transportation Authority Planning and Program Development Director Melissa Williams.

State Highway Administrator Pines said a $2.4 million MD 261 safety and resurfacing project between First Street and Chesapeake Village Boulevard will be completed by the end of the year. Improvements include upgraded ADA-compliant sidewalks, pavement reconstruction and resurfacing.

The State Highway Administration also has completed a $2.6 million improvement project at the intersection of MD 4 and Mount Harmony Road, and is advancing design of improvements at three areas along MD 23: at Skipjack Road, at MD 508 and from Toye Lane to Mason Road.

Administrator Pines said the agency is studying clearance requirements for a potential future replacement of the Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge. The State Highway Administration has allocated $1 million to match another $1 million that was directed by Maryland’s Congressional delegation for the study.

Maryland Transportation Authority Planning and Program Development Director Williams said that after last year’s opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge, removal of the superstructure of the former span has been completed, and substructure removal will continue into 2024. Materials from the older span are being used to create artificial reef sites to provide aquatic shelter and habitat for marine life.

Officials noted other allocations in the Draft Consolidated Transportation Program related to Calvert County, including:

nearly $1 million in operating and capital grants to support local transit operations; and

$33,000 in highway safety grants to law enforcement agencies and organizations in the county including the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Alliance Against Substance Abuse.

The Calvert County meeting was part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to discuss the funding plan and receive input from local officials and the public. Following the tour, the Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized and submitted in January for consideration during the 2024 General Assembly session.