Motorcyclist Flown Out With Serious Injuries After Collision in Hollywood

On Friday, November 17, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department came across a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the area of Three Notch Road Airport Road in Hollywood and requested a rescue assignment.

Police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched, responded and located a motorcycle and one passenger vehicle involved in the collision.

A helicopter was requested for the motorcyclist and EMS transported the patient to the St. Mary’s County Airport to meet Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The patient was then flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries. The operator/occupants of the passenger vehicle denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.