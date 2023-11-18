Kelley Cabot Letcher, of Brandywine, MD, aged 63, passed away on November 11, 2023, at his home.

Born on September 6, 1960, to Bernard Letcher and the late Dorothy Ann Nibert.

After graduating from high school, Kelley completed some college and then joined the United States Army. After his time in the Army, he began a career in construction and worked in this field for the remainder of his career.

Kelley was married for 22 years to Kimberly Blankenship and had 2 children, Corey and Casey. Kelley was also a proud grandfather to 4 wonderful grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Brady, and Nora (due in December).

Kelley loved nothing more than to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and taking vacations and making memories with his kids. Kelley enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, skiing, snorkeling, among other activities. He was fun-loving and will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, but above all, his dedication to family.

Kelley is survived by his father, Bernard Letcher; son and daughter-in-law, Corey Daryl Letcher and Christine Letcher of Floral Park, NY; daughter, Casey Diane Letcher of Hollywood, MD; brother and sister-in-law, Mickey and Danette Letcher, of Springfield, Mo; ex-wife, Kimberly Blankenship of Hollywood, MD; and grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Brady, and Nora (due in December). Nieces: Stephanie Letcher, Amber Meyer, and Courtney Hello. He is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Ann Nibert and Brother, Tracey Bernard Letcher.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Kelley’s name.

