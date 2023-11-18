John Francis Adams Jr.

December 10, 1967 – November 3, 2023

John Francis Adams Jr. 55 of Waldorf, Md. passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, at his home.

John was born December 10, 1967, in LaPlata, Md. He was the son of the late John Francis Adams Sr. and Bessie Louise Adams. He grew up on the family farm.

His family and his pet Wrinkles meant the world to him. Especially his three nieces! He had so much passion! He was an excellent cook; he could literally create anything! He was always up to helping his nieces with their school projects, and Halloween costumes; you name it and he would create it! He was so talented! He enjoyed reading, and going to the movies. He was a huge Trekkie and Marvel Fan!

John was an extremely kind person. He had a heart of gold and truly would do anything for anybody at any given time. You could call or text him at any time and he would respond. He will be sorely missed!

He cared for our mom in her remaining years. He devoted his whole life to her! It was an extremely difficult time for him after her passing, but he always would try to be strong and make others laugh. He was always there for his 3 nieces Madison (May May), Ava (Ava Bava), & Brooke (Brookie)!

John is survived by his sister Phyllis Caywood, brother n law Thomas Caywood, his three nieces Madison, Ava, and Brooke, his Uncle Paul, Aunt Ella Mae, Aunt Bootsie, Aunt Marian, and his many cousins. He was preceded in death by his Mamma and Daddy, and his pet Wrinkles.

As my brother would always say bye Sweetie, love you! So my words to him is until we meet again Sweetie!

All services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD