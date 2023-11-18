Todd Lee Goldsmith, 47, of California, MD, passed away on November 5, 2023, with his loved ones by his side. He was born on October 20, 1976, in La Plata, MD to Garfield and Catherine Goldsmith.

After graduating from Laplata High School in 1995, he began working at Capital Hill in D.C. as a security officer. Then he decided to change careers and started to work at Walmart in 2011. His dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed, and he was soon offered a position as Asset Protection Operation Coach. He enjoyed what he did for a living, being able to meet new people and help them around the store.

In 1999, he started dating his future wife. They quickly fell in love and were married on July 15, 2014. They were blessed with one child, Tori Goldsmith of California, MD.

In his free time, he enjoyed watching the Commanders football team and collecting football cards. His favorite thing to do though was spend time with his family. He cherished every moment with his family and was grateful for their unwavering support and love. For him, nothing was more important than the bond he shared with those closest to him.

Todd was predeceased by his mother, Catherine Goldsmith. He is survived by his beloved wife, his daughter, his father, and his brothers Robert Goldsmith of Newburg, MD, and Tony Goldsmith of Bryantown, MD. He is also survived by many friends/family. He will be greatly missed.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with the memorial service beginning at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.