Robert Lee “Bob” Yarber, 92 of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on November 5, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on December 19, 1930 in Banner Elk, N.C. to the late Lorse A. Yarber and Ruth Calvert Yarber.

Bob married the love of his life, Betty Lou Ridgell Yarber in 1952 and together they celebrated over 58 wonderful years together until her passing in May 2010. He was employed his entire life in the construction and maintenance industries. He worked many years for St. Mary’s College and often worked a second job doing construction. He always made sure to provide and take excellent care of his family. He could fix just about anything or build it. He had a stellar work ethic and rarely sat still. He was always finding things to do. In his spare-time he would build things for his wife’s crafts. He also enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) and NASCAR racing. He also grew bountiful gardens and kept his yard looking neat. His favorite trips were back home to North Carolina to visit his family. He also enjoyed a trip to Opryland as he enjoyed old country music and bluegrass.

He is survived by his children: Robert Ray Yarber of Lexington Park, MD, Diane Lynn Henderson of Valley Lee, MD and Karen Anne Fish of Lexington Park, MD; nine grandchildren: Michelle Harris, Derrick Stout, Davey Stout, Paula Greene, Wayne Henderson, Danny Henderson, Christina Parrigan, Juanita Wood and Jason Yarber; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by two of his children, Ruth Adele Stout and Earl Douglas Yarber, as well as his five brothers and sisters; Mary Martin, Margaret Hartman, David Yarber, Carl Yarber, and Gene Yarber.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service celebrated by Reverand Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at Tanglewood Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

