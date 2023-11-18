Gary Bruce Dicks, 79 of California, MD passed away on November 5, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on July 23, 1944 in Dunbar Township, PA to the late George Dicks and Jeanne Marshall Dicks.

Upon graduation from high school Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 1961 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in July 1969. During his service he served aboard the USS Forrest Sherman. He then served in the U.S. Coast Guard reserves until 1977. On December 17, 1972, Gary married his beloved wife, Marsha K. Dicks in Suitland, MD. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage. He worked as a dedicated police officer for Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for 20 years of service until his retirement in 1994. He then began his career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department where he was employed as an investigator for the CSI Division until his retirement in 2014. He was dedicated to serving his community and enjoyed helping people.

His hobbies included playing softball, where he played for many years on various leagues, including the over 55 League, as a pitcher. He was proud to participate in the Senior Olympics League in Louisiana. He was a talented guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed vacationing at the beach, especially Ocean City, MD. He was a fan of Old West movies and documentaries. He enjoyed supporting his community and fallen/disabled veterans and police officers. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha; children: Lauren Lea Onley (Eric) of Woodbine, NJ, Tammy Lynn Crago (Jeff) of Richmond, VA, and Steven Bradley Dicks (Amy) of Raleigh, NC; 10 grandchildren: Levin Gibbs, Marena Gibbs, Eric Onley, Erynn Onley, Angela Onley, Katie Fones (Jared), Kristina Fowlkes (Ashley), Carly Paxson (R.J.), Xander Dicks, Sienna Dicks; five great grandchildren: Kayleigh Fones, RaeLynn Fones, Penelope Fones, Gavynn Fowlkes, and Rowan Paxson; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dicks.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service celebrated by Pastor Tim Kriebel at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fallen Officers Foundation (address).

