Michael Allen Coleman, 73, of Huntingtown passed away November 7, 2023 at his home. He was born October 20, 1950 in Prince George’s County to Forrest Allen and Betty Lou (Fitzwater) Coleman. Michael grew up in Mitchellville and attended Frederick Sasscer High School. He was drafted into the United States Army at 20 years old on September 30, 1970 and was discharged on May 2, 1972 after serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. He married Dorothy Sears on June 25, 1986 and they lived in Upper Marlboro before moving to Huntingtown. Michael owned and operated Coleman Foreign and Domestic Auto Repair in Stevensville for many years before going to work for his family business, Maryland Tag and Title. He was forced to retire during the pandemic in March of 2020 due to the high risk of Covid. Michael was a member of the Harley Davidson Association in Ft. Washington. He regularly attended services at Chesapeake Church, where he was baptized in 2015. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley, old cars, fishing, entering and attending car shows. He loved having his family together and going to dinner all together.

Michael is survived by Sherri Lynn Coleman of Linthicum, Staci Leigh Sylvia and husband David of Pasadena, and Taylor Jane Lynn Coleman of Huntingtown, step-children David Lee Ward, Jr. and Kelly Lynn Ward, both of Huntingtown. Also surviving are grandchildren Jeramy, Sareena, Hannah, Sophia, Kaleigh and Shaylee, nephew Falco Bruno and niece Lisa Bruno. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie Coleman, parents Forrest and Betty Lou Coleman, and a sister Linda Coleman.

Floral contributions are appreciated and will be donated to local assisted living centers following services through Floral Expressions – Expressions of Hope