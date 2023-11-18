Edward Paul “Ed” Tutko, 81, of Bowie passed away November 8, 2023. He was born December 9, 1941, in Gallitzin, PA to John R. Sr. and Anna (Robatin) Tutko. Ed grew up in Gallitzin and moved to Maryland when he was 18. He married his wife Phyllis on June 10, 1977 and they lived in Laurel before moving to Bowie. Ed worked in the produce department for Giant Food for many years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville. Ed loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and listening to music.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Phyllis Tutko, children Sondra Knox and her husband Mark of Highland, MD, Greg Simpson and his wife Nicole of Perdido Key, FL, and Kim O’Drain and her husband Jack of Arnold, MD, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Dorothy Zajdel, Pauline Tutko, Theresa Tutko, and George Tutko and his wife Linda, all of Gallitzin, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings John Tutko, Jr., Helen Tutko, and Louise Swauger.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s name may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church HVAC Fund.