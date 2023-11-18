Margaret G. Hildebrandt passed away on November 8, 2023 at 96. Margaret was born on February 20, 1927, in Sunderland, MD. She moved to Indianapolis where she spent 20 years, spending summers in Sunderland with her grandmother until WWII. She moved to Maryland and attended Maryland Institute of Fine Arts. She married Philip Merrill Hildebrandt, Lt. US Coast Guard. They moved to Pensacola, FL then to Corpus Christi, TX while Philip was in flight training. She spent 20 years moving around the East Coast, Bermuda, and Canada. Margaret’s passions were painting and gardening. She was a member of the Calvert County Garden Club and the Calvert County Art Guild. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Mary Gordon and Stewart Gordon and her grandson Chad Sampson. She had four children: Philip Hildebrandt, Jr., Margaret McClelland (Mark), Grace Dowell (Donald), and John Hildebrandt (Kelly). She had 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.