Victor Lien Chun Lee, 37, passed away on Thursday November 9th, 2023. Victor was born on February 3, 1986 in Fairfax, VA to his parents, Shih “Robert” Lee and Pin Lee. An avid runner and natural athlete, Victor took those skills to the track at McLean High School, where he excelled on the track and field team. Immediately after he graduated, Victor enlisted in the Army Reserves and faithfully served from 2004 – 2011.

Victor would later go on to attend George Mason University to earn his Bachelor of Science in Accounting (2009), followed by a Master of Business in Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics (2021). He would eventually pursue a career in accounting, earning the prestigious titles of Certified Public Accountant (2014) as well as Certified Management Accountant (2017). His hard work and natural talent in the field paid off, eventually climbing the ladder to a role as Assistant Financial Controller.

Victor met his future wife, Caitlyn, during an evening out with mutual friends in 2011 in Arlington, VA. Their connection was clear from the beginning; so much that Victor chose to continue their conversation instead of preparing for his flight to Hawaii the next day. Clearly that was the right decision – Victor and Caitlyn married on September 19, 2015 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Centerville, VA, surrounded by their family and friends.

Like many couples their age, Victor and Caitlyn’s first child came from an animal rescue in Texas – a yellow lab named Maddie – whom they offered a second chance at a happy life. Continuing to grow their loving family, James Patrick Lee came into the world on August 23, 2017, followed shortly by Caroline Charlotte “CC” Lee on October 25, 2019. To say that his children were the loves of his life is a true understandment. Victor wholeheartedly embraced the role of a loving father and husband with grace and ease. You could often find him taking the family for weekend adventures, or competitively showing James the ropes at Tetris and Mario.

Victor enjoyed taking vacations with his family, usually near a body of water, creating some of the fondest memories with the people he loved the most. In his spare time, Victor enjoyed kayak fishing at Burke Lake or the Occoquan River, faithfully cheering on the Washington Commanders/Redskins (even when he said they did not deserve it), or simply the joys of experiencing really good food.

Although much too short, Victor’s family and friends will forever cherish the memories they were lucky enough to have made by knowing him. Victor’s kindness, quiet wit, and fierce love for his wife and children will surely leave a void – but his tremendous impact on those around him will last a lifetime.

You will be so dearly missed. Until we meet again, our friend.

Victor is survived by his beloved wife, Caitlyn Lee; adoring children, James and Caroline Lee; and doting parents, Robert and Pin Lee.

A Celebration of Victor’s life will be held at the Chantilly National Golf & Country Club in Centreville, VA on Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 11:00 Am to 3:00 PM with a Memorial Service to be held at 11:30 AM.