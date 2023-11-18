Raymond Stuart Smith, Jr., 58, of Owings, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 10, 2023. He was born January 6, 1965 in Washington, DC to Raymond Stuart Sr. and Patricia Ann (Ellis) Smith. Raymond grew up in Temple Hills, MD and attended Crossland High School. He spent his childhood and teenage years with his best friends “The Mighty Woodlaners.” They will always remember him burning up the pavement with his bikes in Woodlane neighborhood. He worked for Sheehy Ford of Marlow Heights as a Body Mechanic for 28 years. Raymond was a loving husband, father, and friend. He cherished being with his daughters more than anything else in life. He loved his second home in Fort Myers, FL and always enjoyed sitting on the beach with the love of his life, Janie. In his spare time, he loved listening to music, dancing, playing cards, bowling, boating, eating crabs, watching the Redskins, NASCAR (# 3), and spoiling his “grand cats” Milo, Maverick, and Buddy. Raymond was the life of the party; he loved having a good time with family and friends, enjoying an ice cold Busch Light. As they all say, “Everybody loves Raymond.”

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Sr. and Patricia Smith, grandparents Betty and James Ellis and Guy and Hazel Smith, aunts Joyce Eudy (Mip) and Mary Winston, and uncle Fred Smith (Debbie). Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Jane Smith, daughters Meagan and Shannon Smith, brother Dennis Smith, uncles Tommy Smith (Trudy) and Bob Winston, aunt Barbara Smith, brother-in-law Danny Fitzpatrick (Debbie), mother and father-in-law Betty and Bill Fitzpatrick, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvert Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the address and links below.