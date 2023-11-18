Regina (Gina) Semel Flowers, age 73, passed away on November 10, 2023, in Charleston, WV. She was born on May 16, 1950. Gina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was kind to everyone she met and loved God as much as she loved her family.

Gina is survived by her husband, Murhl Flowers, her sister Deloras (Tootsie) Ward, her son Chris Snipes (Erica), her daughter Kelly Anderson (Scott), and her grandchildren Daniel, Curtis (Megan), Lauren (T.J.), Kaley, Teresa, Jonathan, and Christine. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Gavin and Miller. Gina was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Annie Semel, and her son John Snipes.

Gina worked as a Secretary for the Maryland State Government. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and later attended Southridge Church in South Charleston, West Virginia. Gina enjoyed cross-stitching, quilting, reading, and spending time with her beloved family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, located at 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736. There will also be visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, at First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, located at 7415 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20722, followed by a Funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro.