Diana Ruth (Simmons) Wagner, 78, passed away on November 11, 2023. She was born on January 4, 1945, in Washington D.C., to Willie E. and Elsie Mae (Griffin) Simmons. Diana grew up in Hyattsville, MD attending Northwestern H.S. and then going to Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts where she met her husband of 57 years, Robert Wagner. After college, they moved to Maryland where Diana began her career as a teacher in Prince George’s County. After starting her family, she worked for several doctors in different capacities in Prince George’s and Calvert Counties. Diana was a committed wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. One of the roles she loved most was supporting her husband as they started Grace Brethren Church of Calvert County (Calvert Grace) in Owings, Maryland, where Diana served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher, led Women’s Bible studies, sang in the choir and served in any other capacity necessary. She loved to cook and often served others with her delicious meals, desserts, and homemade pies. Diana loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and sought to bring Him glory in all that she did; especially throughout her 19-year battle with cancer.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Robert Wagner; her three children, Saralyn (Wagner) Gamble and her husband John of Evans, Georgia; Rebecca (Wagner) Bickel and her husband Chad of Davidsonville, MD; and Joel Wagner and his wife Janell of Huntingtown, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Gamble; Tyler, Justin, and Victoria Bickel; and Benjamin, Alaina, Stephen, and William Wagner; and siblings Eunice (Simmons) Haller and Vern of Kansas, and Danny Simmons and Karen of South Carolina.

Diana’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to

Calvert Grace Church in the Contributions Link below.