It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Joshua Henry Harris, 36, of Lusby, MD on November 12, 2023. A pillar of strength, love, and unwavering support, Josh was the epitome of the world’s best father to his beloved daughter, Leilah, who was his entire universe.

Survived by his mother and father, Julie and Stanley Harris, Sr., his brother Stanley Harris, Jr. (Melissa) his nephew and niece, Landon and Mackenzie Harris, and his partner Brittany Everett and her daughter, Kinsley Everett. Josh leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Josh was more than a provider; he was a hardworking man whose dedication to his family knew no bounds. Josh graduated from Patuxent High School. He worked for J.F. Taylor as an electrician. His commitment to providing the best life for Leilah was evident in every action and every sacrifice he made. As an outdoorsman, Josh found joy in the simplicity of nature, often bonding with his loved ones through shared moments of hunting and fishing, creating memories that will be treasured forever.

Beyond his love for the great outdoors, Josh’s kindness and thoughtfulness towards his family and friends were unparalleled. His warm smile and compassionate heart touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Josh’s legacy will forever be etched in our hearts, a reminder of the importance of love, generosity, and the enduring impact one person can have on those around them.

Though we mourn his untimely departure, we choose to celebrate the beautiful life Josh lived and the love he shared. His kindness and special heart will continue to live on, a beacon of light that will guide us through the darkness of our grief. We will miss him deeply, but we take comfort in knowing that the love he gave will echo in our hearts for generations to come. Rest in peace, Josh—your memory will forever be a source of strength, inspiration, and enduring love.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Mark Roberson at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private. A reception will follow the service at Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, Solomons, MD.