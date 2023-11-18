Carole Gault, 92 of North Beach, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2023. She was born January 3, 1931 in Providence, RI to Blanche (Sherman) and Charles Derr. She was married to the love of her life Forrest (Reggie) Gault, for over fifty years, and served alongside him in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mom, daughter, grandma and friend. She loved spending time with her family, going on trips, car rides on Sunday, visiting wineries, loved reading and playing dominos.

Carole is survived by her daughters, Kathy Liedike (David) from CA and Debbie Scerbo (Frank) from MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chris Liedike (Rochelle), Debbye Horsey (Russell), David Liedike (Angie), Tracy Wade (Mike) and Michael Hall (Casey). Twelve great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She will have a private service in the Spring and will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

To honor Carole’s memory, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/