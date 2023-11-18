Tracy E. Allen , 51,

November 17, 2023

Tracy E. Allen , 51, of Belpre, OH, passed away November 13, 2023 as the result of an auto accident.

He was born on October 23, 1972 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Dori Allen Lowers and the late Gerald Ernest Allen.

Tracy grew up on Progress Ridge Road and enjoyed playing music and singing. He traveled often to perform and enjoyed writing his own music. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his mother Dori, Tracy is survived by his daughters Haley Bonson (Stephen), Skylar Allen, Lexis Allen, Ashlee Roush, eleven grandchildren Laikyn, Haivyn, Leightyn, Emery, Eston, Anniston, Brooklynn, Brylee, Braiden, Maison, Maelynn, girlfriend Nikki Jo, three siblings Gerald “Bub” Allen (Jill), Sherry Mills, Dustin Allen, several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Tracy was proceeded in death by his father Gerald (Jerry) Allen and brother Michael Wayne Allen.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be held 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

To send flowers to the family of Tracy, please visit our floral store.
Visitation
Sunday, November 19, 2023

2:00PM – 4:00PM
Leavitt Funeral Services and Crematory – Parkersburg
403 7th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101

