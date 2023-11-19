One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 8:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Berry Road and Middletown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time later, 911 dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene scene in under 4 minutes to find two vehicles involved with one patient confirmed trapped.

EMS requested a helicopter to land nearby, firefighters extricated the patient in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 57-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.