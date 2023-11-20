One Injured After Vehicle Flips Over Guardrail Leaving Driver Trapped in La Plata

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 8760 Hawthorne Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 dispatchers quickly upgraded the assignment to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment after the operator of the vehicle, a 78-year-old male, called 911 and advised he went over the guardrail, was trapped and feeling faint.

Crews arrived on the scene and confirmed a pickup truck over the guardrail. down an embankment with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 20 minutes and transferred him over to EMS for transport.

Photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.